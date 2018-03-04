Authorities unrelenting in containment of hawker free-for-all on city streets

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Nairobi Central Business District is a no-go-zone for hawkers after months of running battles between them and County Inspectorate Department.

Tens of police officers have been deployed to the City Centre to ensure that their operations are restricted to designated areas.

Lately, the numbers of hawkers operating in town has risen sharply, leading to a public outcry.

This has also led to an increase in insecurity through the creation of a chaotic environment conducive to crime.

On Sunday, tens of police officers were seen dispersing traders who decided to defy the authorities.

According to county officials, the crackdown is set to continue until the city is free of hawkers on streets.