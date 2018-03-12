Artiste behind ‘Ikamba’ song charged with ethnic contempt

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – One of the artists behind the infamous song mocking the Kamba community has been released on a cash bail of Sh700, 000 after being arraigned in court on Monday on an ethnic contempt charge.

Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi further directed that his trial be head on the April 19.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo had earlier assured that the content of the song was under investigation.

The Kikuyu song was produced in reaction to the banning of charcoal burning in Kitui.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has banned charcoal trade, which she blames for destruction of the environment.

The ban has been in place since 2014 but she is enforcing it now.

This prompted a reaction from locals who burnt a lorry that was found transporting charcoal.

And in reaction, the artists produced a song denigrating the Kamba community.