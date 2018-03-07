7 vehicles damaged after tree falls on them at Serena Hotel

Posted on by KEN MACHARIA
An official at the hotel confirmed three of the high end cars were for some of the staff working their while the others were of their clients’/COSMUS MWONGELA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – Seven motorists who parked their vehicles at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi were counting their losses after their vehicles were damaged by trees felled by heavy rainfall that was experienced Saturday afternoon.

An official at the hotel confirmed three of the high-end cars were for some of the staff working there while the others were of their clients’.

Efforts are currently underway to remove the wrecked cars beneath the fallen trees.

An insurance assessor, who declined to be identified, said the owners of the cars will be compensated after consultations with Serena Hotel.

The damage comes even as a building in Ruai estate near the Eastern bypass collapsed due to the rain and rescue efforts are currently underway.

An unknown number of people are feared to be trapped in the debris.

The collapse came barely 48 hours after a five-story building under construction in Juja, came down.

Early this month, City Hall and police warned residents – particularly in the informal settlements – to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters.

