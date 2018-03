Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Four thousand recruits are set to graduate from the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo on Friday.

This will increase the number of police officers to 108,000, with 10,000 more expected out of the Administration Police and General Service Unit colleges next month.

The ceremony will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, DCI Boss George Kinoti and other top police officers.