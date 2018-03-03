3 Tanzanians arraigned in Kenyan court for trafficking in heroin

The three were arrested on Friday in Kwale aboard a bus bound for Mombasa/CFM

By CORRESPONDENT, MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 19 – Three Tanzanian nationals were on Monday charged with trafficking heroine worth Sh30 million before a Mombasa Court.

Hussein Massoud, Othmani Hamisi and Mwenda Hamisi pleaded not guilty before Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Janet Kassam.

The three were were nabbed trafficking 10kgs of heroin concealed beneath the false bottoms of three suitcases.

They were arrested aboard a bus bound for Mombasa while at the Lunga Lunga border crossing in Kwale County on Friday.

They were smuggling the drugs from Tanzania to Mombasa when anti-narcotic detectives acting on intelligence arrested them on the bus.

Kassam is scheduled to rule on their bond application on Tuesday.

The heroin was packed in 3 suitcases and hidden beneath false bottoms/CFM
