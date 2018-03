Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 16 – Police have arrested 3 Tanzanian nationals and seized heroine worth over Sh90 milion at the Lunga Lunga border point in Kwale County.

The three were arrested while on a bus en route to Mombasa, by anti-narcotic officers trailing them. The drugs weighing 30 kilograms were packed in 3 suitcases.

The Head of the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Mombasa Khamis Massa said the suspects are being held at the Port Police Station for interrogation.