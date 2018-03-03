3 suspected Shabaab militants arrested in Wajir following thwarted attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Three suspects were on Wednesday arrested after security officers repulsed Al Shabaab militants who tried to attack two police stations in Wajir in the latest incident.

The three were nabbed after being pursued by combined forces of GSU and AP from Ijara camps following the failed attacks.

According to police, the group had fired into the camps before officers returned fire in an exchange that lasted almost 20 minutes.

It was then that the team combed the area and managed to arrest the three suspects who are now under interrogation.

The area has been facing a series of attacks from the terror groups that has seen an exodus of teachers who are non-locals from the region.