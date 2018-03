Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – A light Kenya Airforce aircraft crashed Wednesday in Kungu Market of Taita Taveta County.

During the Wednesday afternoon incident, two soldiers who were on board survived with minor injuries.

Area police boss Francis Mwangi said the soldiers, who were on a training mission, were rushed to Wesu District hospital for further check-up.

The aircraft crashed after it developed a mechanical problem in one of the engines.