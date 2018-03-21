170 Jubilee MPs plot Sicily Kariuki’s removal from office

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – One hundred and seventy MPs on Wednesday revived a motion seeking the removal of Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki from office over the suspension of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros and interference in recruitment of the Kenya Medical Services Agency (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer.

Mandera MP Bashir Abdullahi says he expects the matter will be prosecuted in the House within seven days after he submitted the motion and its supporting documents to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“We are certain that it will go to the floor of the House for debate. For now, the process has begun and we will see it to the end see how it unfolds. It’s a democracy, the outcome we cannot predict. We will not spare any public officer who will not conform to the expectations and the rules of procedure. Parliament will protect Kenyans because we are supposed to protect Kenyans,” he said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said they revived the matter after the CS appeared to have influenced the outcome of the Health Committee Report which called for the overhaul of the KNH Board following several mishaps including a brain surgery mix-up.

“It is very clear from the report which is in the public domain that the CS influenced its outcome and so we thought it is only fair that justice be served,” he said.

Isiolo County Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said CS Kariuki will serve as an example to others who fail to serve Kenyans in a diligent manner.

“The KEMSA issue is very dear to me as a member from Isiolo County because one Dr Waqo Dulacha who comes from my constituency sat for the interview for KEMSA and emerged top of the Manpower shortlist and his name was forwarded to the KEMSA Board where he again emerged top. But then three names were given to the CS for appointment, but without any written explanation the Board was forced to re-do the interviews,” she said.