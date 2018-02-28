Yattani asks varsities staff to withdraw strike notice, allow talks

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has appealed to the University Academic Staff Union to withdraw the lecturers strike notice over the implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The CS urged the union to consider dialogue before resorting to industrial action which will have negative effects on learning in universities.

Yattani has appointed Geoffrey Omondi to act as a conciliator in the dispute in a bid to prevent the looming strike by the union.

“Having set in motion the machinery for resolving the matter in dispute, I appeal to all parties to give dialogue a chance and I consequently appeal to the union to withdraw the strike notice and adhere to the requirements of the law,” stated Yattani.

His appeal came even as UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga declared that the strike is still on until their grievances are addressed.

“UASU issued the strike notice as a last result having exhausted all available mechanisms, UASU holds the Ministry of Education and IPCCUF responsible for failure to conclude the 2017 -2021 CBA and so all the academic staff are going to start the strike now,” said Wasonga.

UASU issued a seven day strike notice to the management of 31 public universities over what the union calls “failure by the management to negotiate, sign and implement the 2017 CBA.”