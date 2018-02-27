Woman who admitted stealing child given chance to change plea

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – A woman who admitted abducting a two-week old baby from the Kenyatta National Hospital will plead afresh to the charges Friday.

This follows the decision by Nairobi Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to put off the matter until Ednah Kemunto gets legal advice.

Lawyer John Mwangi who was keenly following the proceedings offered to represent Kemunto pro-bono after she owned up to the charge of child stealing.

Mwangi said he will need three days to talk to Kemunto and make her understand the legal process.

If Mwangi fails to convince her to change the plea already entered, the court will require Kemunto to mitigate before passing the sentence.

According to the charge sheet, Kemunto stole the child on February 18 at the referral hospital with intent to deprive Job Nyatete Ouko, of his child.

Kemunto remains remanded at the Muthaiga Police Station.