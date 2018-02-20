Why I barred Orengo, Wanjigi from leaving Kenya – Kihalangwa

Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
“We learnt through the media that the court had granted orders that the Department of Immigration should not interfere with the movement/travel of the two. Neither the Director of Immigration Services nor the Department was served with such orders as is required by law,” he said in a statement/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The Director of Immigration Services Gordon Kihalangwa says Siaya Senator James Orengo and businessman Jimi Wanjigi were blocked from flying to Zimbabwe Monday night because he has not been served with a court order reversing the revocation of their passports.

While stressing that he shall always comply with any court orders issued, Kihalangwa stated that neither he nor the Department of Immigration had been served as required by law.

“We learnt through the media that the court had granted orders that the Department of Immigration should not interfere with the movement/travel of the two. Neither the Director of Immigration Services nor the Department was served with such orders as is required by law,” he explained in a statement.

He said due to this, the suspension issued earlier was still in force and that the two could not be allowed to proceed with their journey until the copies of the orders are made available.

“When the two arrive at JKIA, they were told to avail the copies of the said orders but they had none. Instead, they showed some writings in their phones purporting to be court orders. The two could therefore not be allowed to proceed with their journey,” he stated.

“The two Hon. James Orengo and Mr Jimi Wanjigi will be allowed to travel once such orders are served to the department.”

Orengo and Wanjigi were scheduled to attend the burial of Zimbabwe’s Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga left the country for Zimbabwe on Monday afternoon to attend Tsvangirai’s funeral.

