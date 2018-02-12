Be wary of cons during KDF recruitment drive, Gen Kasaon warns

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12- Kenyans have been urged to be cautious of unscrupulous individuals masquerading as Kenya Defence Forces officers during the recruitment of soldiers, launched on Monday.

According, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt General Joseph Kasaon 10 people lost about Sh1.9 million during last year’s exercise to such individuals purporting to have influence during the process.

“It is important that Kenyans are sensitized to be wary of such people. Any person purporting to have the influence to recruit or issue an admission letter away from the designated recruitment centre, fall in that category,” he asserted.

Such cases have however reduced over time, according to General Kasaon.

During this year’s recruitment exercise, 2000 people will join the force.

The one month exercise will be overseen by 16 member team of senior officers across all Counties.

Those seeking to join as general recruits should have a mean grade of D plain and above and constabularies should be below 55 years, have no criminal record and be ex-KDF members who have served for at least nine years.