Verdict due Friday in Wavinya Ndeti’s petition against Mutua

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9 – The High Court was on Friday set to deliver a verdict in the petition seeking to overturn Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s re-election in last year’s General Election.

The petition was lodged by Wavinya Ndeti who claims that the election held in August 2017 was marred with massive irregularities.

In her petition, Ndeti claims that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erroneously declared Mutua the winner.

Ndeti, who unsuccessfully contested the seat on a Wiper party ticket, further claims that Mutua used county resources—including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election, contrary to laws governing elections.

Ndeti wants Mutua’s re-election nullified and a fresh gubernatorial poll ordered by the court.