US delivers final boats to Kenya Navy to bolster marine patrols

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The final six of 10 boats provided through a Sh500 million grant from the US Department of Defence have been delivered to the Kenya Navy in Mombasa.

The 10 boats represent the largest US maritime security cooperation program in sub-Saharan Africa.

The boats will reinforce the Kenya Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capability and support the Kenyan Blue Economy.

The boats have an exceptional capacity to operate in the challenging equatorial maritime environment, while simultaneously being rugged enough to endure extended operations with minimal maintenance.

They will bolster the Kenya Navy’s capability to deploy Kenyan Rangers and other quick reaction forces from the sea and to patrol and defend the more than 500km maritime border.

During the event held on Tuesday US Ambassador to Kenya Robert F. Godec said the donation reaffirm’s that the United States is and will remain your steadfast partner in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“We are pleased today to make this important contribution to Kenyan and regional security and look forward to the excellent work the Kenya Navy will do with these vessels,” the envoy said.

He added that “The Metal Sharks will bolster the Kenya Navy’s capacity to combat al-Shabaab, an effort that will bring about a more stable and peaceful East Africa.”

The Department of Defence has provided the Kenya Navy over Sh1.7 billion of hardware assistance and equipment training; Sh300 million of professional development and Sh100 million of maintenance upgrades for naval equipment.