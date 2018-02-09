Unscrupulous ‘businessmen’ behind influx of panhandlers: City Hall

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Nairobi City County has launched investigation into the “massive” flocking of foreign beggars to the Central Business District (CBD).

This comes barely a week after the county teams conducted day and night raids to flush out the street urchins.

Over 1,000 streets children have been rescued and others taken to court in the ongoing CBD raids.

Nairobi County Executive Member for Education, Sports and Gender, Janet Ouko, said that the Capital City is commercial hub and the removal of street kids from streets is part of ongoing cleaning and beautification efforts.

“This is part of the governor’s main agenda, especially in beautification and keeping the city clean. We don’t want a situation where there is no order,” said Ouko.

She said the Nairobi Inspectorate Department, working in conjunction with the National Police Service detectives, is working round the clock to dismantle the cartels behind the menace.

It is believed that foreigners are lured to Kenya by unscrupulous businessmen, with the promise of getting jobs only to be taken to streets to beg.

“We are now moving to the real sponsors. We have intelligence that some money-minded individuals are behind this,” she said.

The streets children who were rescued from Nairobi have been taken to several centres in Kayole, Bahati, Shari Moyo, Joseph Kangethe and Makadara.

Kayole Centre has 70 children who were rescued, Bahati has 106, Shauri Moyo 30, Joseph Kagethe has 52 and Makadara 114.

However, Sonko has said all these centres still have a capacity for more children.

“We will ensure everyone in the city is safe and also human life respected,” he said.