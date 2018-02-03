UN Human Rights boss condemns govt action on Kenya TVs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Rupert Colville has asked the government to respect and implement the judicial decision instructing it to allow the 3 TV stations that have been shut down to resume transmission.

Colville says the Commission is also concerned over Government’s attempts to interfere with the rights to freedom of expression by reportedly warning that participation in the Opposition’s ‘inauguration ceremony’ would lead to revocation of licenses.

NTV, KTN News and Citizen televisions remain off air since Tuesday, despite a court order issued Thursday to have their signals restored.

“We are concerned that three TV stations remain suspended for the third day today in Kenya after the Government accused them of “complicity” for airing footage of opposition leader Raila Odinga’s “inauguration ceremony,” Colville said.

The commission has asked the Government and the opposition to work towards resolving the current situation through dialogue, with respect for the rule of law and the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and political participation.

The TV stations were switched off on Tuesday, for broadcasting live the NASA leader Raila Odinga’s unofficial “inauguration” held at Uhuru Park in the cpaital Nairobi.

Odinga lost twice in last year’s general election and his swearing-in was widely seen as a publicity stunt which has been dismissed by the US as an act of undermining a legitimate government, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi equating it to a coup.