Uhuru wants government seminars held in State facilities

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – All government seminars and workshops should be held in public institutions, President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed.

The President said the move would cut costs and save the government unnecessary expenditure.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage all government agencies to make use of these facilities that the tax payers have given us,” he said.

The President, who was closing a two-day Inspector General of Police conference, commended the National Police Service for choosing the Kenya School of Government as the venue for their workshop.

“Am very grateful to the Inspector General for choosing to hold this conference here because we must support our own facilities,” said President Kenyatta.

He expressed the need for government officers to grow and use the facilities for the intended purposes.

The President pointed out that once the National Assembly ratifies names of those he nominated to Cabinet, he would direct a two-day seminar to be held at the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

“Mr Chweya please be ready, am just waiting for the National Assembly to approve the list of my nominees to Cabinet. Once that is done we will be here with you for two days teaching us,” President Kenyatta told the KSG Director General.

The KSG Director General Ludeki Chweya said the institution is reviewing its curriculum with the aim of introducing subjects, which would support the President’s Big Four agenda.

President Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda include food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare.