Uhuru nominees to be sworn-in Friday after sailing through Parliament check

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The nine Cabinet nominees vetted by the Committee on Appointments of the National Assembly are set to be sworn-in on Friday at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony comes after the National Assembly debated and adopted the report by the Committee on Wednesday.

While moving the motion of approval on the floor on the house, Leader of Majority Aden Duale said the nominees had complied with all the laid down requirements and proved beyond any reasonable doubt to be competent individuals.

Muranga Member of Parliament Sabina Chege who seconded the motion echoed Duale’s sentiments and said that it was time for the nine to get down to business.

Those vetted were John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Keriako Tobiko (Environment and Forestry), Peter Munya (East African Community and the Northern Corridor Development), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Ukur Yattani (Labour and Social Services), Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), Farida Karoney (Lands and Housing) Simon Chelugui (Water and Sanitation) and Rashid Achesa (Sports and Heritage) respectively.