Uhuru, Museveni to open one-stop border post in Busia

, KAMPALA, Uganda, Feb 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will together with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Saturday commission a one-stop border post in Busia.

President Kenyatta, who was in Uganda attending the 19th East African Community summit of Heads of State, this morning travelled to Busia for the launch of the border post which is part of the measures Kenya has spearheaded to ease the movement of goods and people within the EAC region.

The concept combines two national border controls into one thereby reducing the time it takes to clear goods and people across the shared borders. This reduces costs and the overall time it taken to transport goods within the region.

The first one-stop border post to be commissioned under the EAC integration plan was at Taveta/Holili on the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Speaking Friday while closing the 19th EAC summit of Heads of State, President Museveni urged the residents of this region to embrace integration to boost their economy.

President Museveni said East African residents should deepen their social, cultural and economic ties to accelerate their prosperity.

“As residents of East Africa we should integrate in order to boost our bargaining power on the global market,” said President Museveni.