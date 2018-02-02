Uhuru assures of sustained police reforms to keep Kenyans safe

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured of continued reforms to boost police welfare and guarantee Kenyans effective service.

The reforms include new National Police Service Standing Orders, career progression guidelines and basic training curriculum which President Kenyatta launched Friday at the Kenya School of Government at Lower Kabete in Nairobi where he officially closed a two-day workshop of the Inspector General’s conference.

He said the modernization of the National Police Service will be scaled up in his second term in office to ensure the lives and property of Kenyans are adequately protected.

“The modernization programme we’ve undertaken – and which continues in my administration’s second term – prepares the Service to meet both the security challenges Kenya face today, and those we can expect tomorrow,” the President said.

President Kenyatta emphasized that his administration will not waiver in its focus to equip the National Police Service to make it more flexible and innovative to deal with unexpected challenges, unforeseen political events and new sophisticated criminals.

Outlining the Jubilee Government’s achievements in the security sector in the last five years, the President cited the example of the police motor vehicle fleet which doubled from 3,155 in 2013 to 6,140 in 2018.

“Indeed, as we speak today, negotiations to replace the initial 1,200 leased vehicles continue. It is as clear to us as, I hope, it is to you that this mode of vehicle provisioning to the police has helped you answer distress calls from members of the public far quicker than you once could,” President Kenyatta told the officers attending the conference.

The Head of State said the National Police Service Airwing, which does a great job offering air support to ground troops, has equally been scaled up through the modernization programme.

“It now boasts of reliable MI 17 heavy lifter helicopters and other smaller aircraft and besides conducting reconnaissance flights, it has the capacity to move troops to any trouble spot within a short time anywhere in the country,” President Kenyatta said.

Noting that the civil-works portion of the forensic laboratory at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters is virtually complete, President Kenyatta directed Sh1 billion to be transferred from the Communication Authority of Kenya to DCI to boost the war against sophisticated criminals.

On police welfare, President Kenyatta said his administration will continue to improve their terms and conditions of service to ensure better houses, better insurance and the realization of the dream of a Police Hospital.

As Government works to improve the working conditions of the police, President Kenyatta urged them to reciprocate by upholding the high standards expected of them.

“Your job is to make certain that every Kenyan – and, indeed, every resident of Kenya – is secure in person and property, wherever in the country they may be,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also decried the high number of deaths resulting from road accidents and asked the police to ensure full and impartial enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

“Enforcement certainly should go hand in hand with education so that every Kenyan is perfectly clear what their rights and obligations on our roads actually are,” the President said.

Other speakers included Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnstone Kavuludi and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet.