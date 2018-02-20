Two-week old baby abducted from KNH found

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – A two-week old baby abducted from the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday has been found.

The baby was recovered by the father after receiving a tip on Tuesday from a neighbour to the lady who nabbed his son.

“I was told the kidnapper had been expecting herself but she miscarried and was loitering at the KNH when she took my son,” Job Ouko told Citizen TV. “She even made a show of breastfeeding my son when she returned to her place of residence.”

The child was abducted from the Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday where his mother was receiving medical treatment.

Prince and his twin were put in the custody of the suspect and another lady in the waiting area before he went missing.

KNH has warned its patients against entrusting their wards to strangers and advised them to trust only their staff.

Last month it emerged that persons not seeking treatment often loiter around the hospital despite the security’s best efforts.