Two kids headed to school on motorbike killed in collision with trailer

, KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 13 – Two school going children died on Tuesday morning while going to school in a road accident in Kisumu.

The pupils were being taken to school by a motorcyclist when they met their death.

A trailer hit the motorcyclist along the Kisumu-Nairobi road at Kachok area.

The motorcyclist survived the accident while the two children died on the spot.

The trailer did not stop forcing other cyclists who witnessed the accident to give chase.

Nyanza traffic police boss Andrew Naibei says police were notified of the accident and officers sent to the scene.

The driver of the trailer is being detained at a police station as investigation kicks off.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary.