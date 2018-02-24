Two children killed in Nyeri fire incident

Shares

, NYERI, Kenya Feb 24-Two children died late Friday at Chorong’i village in Nyeri County after a mysterious house fire.

The boy and girl—aged 5 and 3 years respectively—were burnt to death after their temporary house was reduced to ashes.

Residents said the children’s mother had left them in the house and left to run errands in town when the fire broke out.

Nyeri Sub County Assistant Commissioner John Marete said that the cause of fire has not been established.

Marete said the children’s mother had been in custody and was released recently.

In the last 2 months, more than 45 cases of fire have been reported in the county with more than 10 people losing their lives in what some claimed is linked to electric faults.