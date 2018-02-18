Tuju’s ‘justification’ of Executive’s contempt for courts leaves bad taste in Arati’s mouth

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati has led a group that identifies itself as Friends of the Judiciary in demanding that the Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju apologise to Chief Justice David Maraga.

The group has accused the ruling party of seeking to erode public trust in the Judiciary and Maraga’s leadership of the institution through unfounded claims.

They have also taken issue with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s three nominees to the Judicial Service Commission who are Former Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei and Public Service Commissioner Patrick Gichohi saying they “do not reflect the face of Kenya.”

“We treat with caution and a lot of suspicion the three names forwarded to the Judicial Service Commission, let the religious leaders at Ufungamano be the ones to propose the nominees for the JSC representing the public.” he said.

On Friday, the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association called on Kenyans to support the Judiciary in its quest to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

Last week, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju protested what he said was open bias against Jubilee by the Judiciary.