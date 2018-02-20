TSC to address teacher safety in appearance before MPs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The National Assembly Committee on Education will on Tuesday meet with the Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) to discuss the management of teachers and the transfer of teachers from insecurity prone areas.

The meeting is in response to the most recent killing of non-native teachers in Northern Kenya by the Al Shabaab.

It is not the first time teachers posted to the North have died at the hands of the terror group with dozens falling at their hands in 2015.

The recent killings have once again led the Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Service Teachers to threaten a withdrawal of their services up North.

As it did in 2015, the threat has elicited an emotive reaction from the leadership of the North who say they will not be held hostage by teachers not native to the area and said the TSC should instead train the local inhabitants to take up the job of teaching.

The committee in an effort to diffuse tensions, pleaded with the government to assure the safety of all teachers stationed in the North.

Committee Vice Chairperson Margaret Kamar said a withdrawal of services would be to hand the terrorist a victory.

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji also pleaded with teachers not to withdraw their services and called on the local residents to identify people who they suspect took part in the Wajir attack.