Traders count losses after night fire scorches Daraja Mbili Market

, KISII, Kenya, Feb 13 – Property of unknown value destroyed by a fire that razed down shops and stores at Daraja Mbili Market.

In the Monday night incident, residents were woken up by an engulfing inferno in an area that is located approximately 250 meters from the county’s fire station.

Several business people owning stores and shops say they have suffered huge losses as they were unable to salvage their merchandise.

The residents suspect that the fire started at one of the food stalls situated in the market; by a jiko the proprietor failed to put out.

Due to the delayed response of the fire brigadiers from the county government, no property was recovered.

A section of the residents have since voiced their anger at the county leadership who they accused of enjoying themselves at a retreat in Mombasa while they suffered.

Kisii town has experienced several fire incidents where properties worth millions have been destroyed.

Kisii county commander Hassan Abdi says they have launched investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire..

He applauded the public for their efforts to put it out but noted that the fire was raging, thus razing everything to ashes.