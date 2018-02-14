Trader in court over tax evasion

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – A suspected tax evader is facing charges in court for failing to disclose the actual value of exports between June and September 2016.

Clare Marisiana Odimwa, arrested on February 2 appeared before a Chief Magistrate at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday for the mention of an ongoing case in which she is accused of under declaring the weight and measure of wet salted cow hides by 3,862,264 kilograms.

According to the prosecution, the exports made through 275 customs entries cost the Kenya Revenue Authority Sh204,149,853.

Odimwa is accused of contravening Section 203 (e) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

She also faces four other counts which include failure to file an income return by the due date in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The four charges are in contravention of Section 94 as read with Section 104(1) of the Tax Procedure Act, 2015.