Tobiko, Yattani face MPs in last day of Cabinet vetting

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Keriako Tobiko who is the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Environment and Forestry will be the first to be grilled on Friday by the National Assembly Committee on Appointmentys in the last day of vetting.

He will be followed thereafter with Simon Chelugui who has been given the Water and Sanitation docket and the morning session will be concluded by the questioning of Ukur Yattani who will be in charge of Labour and Social Protection.

In the afternoon the appointments committee will finish off with the vetting of Rashid Achesa Muhamed who is the CS nominee for Sports and Heritage.

The vetting commenced on Thursday and Lands Cabinet Secretary nominee Farida Karoney told the Committee that she aims to rid the ministry of cartels by ensuring the successful implementation of digitization of land records.

Majority Leader Aden Duale quizzed her on her belief that she would succeed where her predecessors James Orengo, Charity Ngilu and Jacob Kaimenyi failed.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Monica Juma in the meantime told the vetting panel that she is lucky to succeed her Education CS Amina Mohamed.

She told the panel that she will to continue seeking her counsel as she embarks on her first task of training at least seven former ministers the President appointed as ambassadors.

Juma described herself to the House team as a “vision carrier” in the ministry who was one of the lead consultants in developing our foreign policy.

She noted the importance of aligning with Kenya’s development agenda, especially that concern border communities.