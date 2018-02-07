TJ Kajwang pleads not guilty to treason charges

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang has pleaded not guilty to treason charges.

Kajwang was charged at the Ngong Law Courts with consenting the administration of an oath on NASA leader Raila Odinga, action authorities say, bound the NASA chief to commit a capital offence of treason.

According to his lawyer, Peter Kaluma, he was also facing a separate charge of organising a public meeting for the purpose of the said oath without notifying the Officer Commanding the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

“This morning having considered the charges being laid, we saw there is no need to take a lot of time in court. Honourable Kajwang has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is out on bail on the terms previously given and we have set a date of pre-trial for February 28. Honourable Kajwang is not shaken,” he stated.

He explained that they will be seeking to lodge a constitutional petition to protest the violations Kajwang underwent during his arrest and the pre-trial hearing has been set for February 28.

“We certainly are lodging a constitutional petition before the court for those violations honourable Kajwang underwent during the period of arrest to be properly addressed. Among the orders we are going to seek is the immediate termination of the charge we have taken plea on this morning,” he said.

