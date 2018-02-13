Taking oath as Raila did would be illegal but I’m ready for the consequences

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 13 – Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says to take an oath for the Presidency as done by his National Super Alliance co-principal Raila Odinga on January 30 would be to commit an illegality.

Speaking in Athi River after meeting women leaders elected and nominated on the Wiper Democratic Movement ticket, Kalonzo said to follow suit would be to operate outside the confines of the constitution.

Kalonzo said he is hesitant to commit a crime as it could disqualify him from standing against Deputy President William Ruto in the race for State House come 2022.

“I know Ruto the DP is waiting for my swearing-in so that he blocks my 2022 agenda to vie for presidency,” he said.

When he missed Odinga’s swearing-in, Musyoka gave all manner of excuses including the withdrawal of his security as Odinga assured his supporters that his running mate in the 2017 presidential election, had not abandoned their cause.

TJ Kajwang’ and Miguna Miguna have since been arrested and the latter deported for their participation in the administration of the oath.

