Strathmore University to host international justice symposium

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Global and local experts on international criminal justice will next Tuesday converge at Strathmore University to explore the current state of international criminal justice, its links with transnational organised crime and national, regional and international efforts to deal with these crimes.

The event will bring together non-governmental organisations, academics, practitioners and members of civil society to discuss the current state of international criminal justice.

Among the topics to be explored includes Complementary Tiers of Accountability – International, Regional and National Justice; Transnational Organised Crime and its linkages with core international crimes; Vulnerable Populations – Children and Victims of Sexual Violence among others.

The event themed “Networks of Accountability: Justice for International and Transnational Organised Crimes” is organized by the Wayamo Foundation, the Africa Group for Justice and Accountability (AGJA) and co-hosted by the Strathmore Law School.

The conference which will be opened by the outgoing Attorney General Githu Muigai will also have in attendance Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya and Principal Judge at the East African Court of Justice Isaac Lenaola; Dorcas Oduor, Secretary and Deputy Director Public Prosecutions Kenya and Christine Alai, Head of Office, Physicians for Human Rights Forensic Investigation of SGBV.

Also in attendance will be Bettina Ambach, Director of the Wayamo Foundation among others, Hassan Jallow, AGJA Chair and Chief Justice of the Gambia; Tiyanjana Maluwa, AGJA member and H. Laddie Montague Chair in Law, Penn State University; Adewale E. Iyanda, Office of the Legal Counsel, African Union Commission; Philipp Ambach, Chief of the Victims Participation and Reparations Section in the Registry of the International Criminal Court (ICC).