Sossion wants TSC to suspend performance appraisals

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion now wants the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to suspend performance appraisals saying they consume a lot of class time.

Addressing the media of Thursday, Sossion said that teachers’ performance has dropped because a lot of time is used in filling the documents.

“We no longer have teachers in our school system; they have been converted into clerks and clerical officers dealing with documents instead of teaching, and TSC should know the performance and the appraisal system has been rejected in other parts of the world,” said Sossion.

Sossion blamed the appraisal documents for the low performance recorded in national examinations saying teacher delivery has declined.

“While undergoing performance appraisal, teachers spend more time putting their papers in order at the expense of preparing lessons and teaching which has seriously affected service delivery,” said Sossion.

He accused TSC of using the performance and appraisal documents to torment teachers saying if consultations will not be done the union will call upon teachers to boycott the documents.

“This system was introduced without extensive consultation with teachers, and its implementation has created anxiety among teachers,” said Sossion.

The Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD)for classroom teachers was introduced by TSC in January 2016 as a tool to assess and recommend teachers to be promoted,demoted,disciplined,appointed to the next grade or gauge the general performance of a teacher.

Teachers are required to fill the appraisal forms online.

The head of schools are also required to fill these appraisal forms each and every term for every teacher working in their schools.

According to TSC, teachers must fill these forms so as to undergo open and rigorous appraisals to gauge and enforce productivity.

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia emphasized that the new rules are aimed at promoting performance and provision of quality education in schools.