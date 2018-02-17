Sonko vows to name and shame Nairobi land grabbers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has tasked a multi-agency team to investigate all the grabbed public property and lands.

On Friday, during a consultative meeting with the 10 County Executive Members, Sonko revealed that the report will name all land and property grabbers in Nairobi.

“My administration and a multi-agency team is working round the clock to investigate all cases of land grabbing. We shall soon release a review report,” said Sonko.

Since coming into office, Sonko has been fighting corruption and land cartels.

Nairobi County Lands Executive Member Wachira Njuguna said that the multi-agency that will be investigating land syndicates will soon be unveiled.

“We thank the Governor for his comittment in fighting for justice and repossessing all grabbed county property,” said Njuguna.

Other issues discussed during the meeting include; construction of modern garbage recycling plant at Dandora. The county government is now engaging some foreign experts on it.

“We believe many youths will be employed once this plant is completed,” he said.

The issue of curbing insecurity and street families in the Nairobi CBD was also discussed in detail.

“Provision of quality services to the Nairobi residents is a priority,” said Sonko.

Earlier Friday elderly Wairimu Mwangi from Kariobangi North visited Sonko and requested his intervention over a piece of land which she has fought for, for over 21 years.