Sonko refutes claims EALA lawmaker Mbugua running show at City Hall

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has refuted claims by some Members of the County Assembly that EALA lawmaker Simon Mbugua has been running the show at City Hall.

The MCAs are said to have accused Mbugua of taking over since Polycarp Igathe resigned as Deputy Governor.

Sonko said he has not delegated duties to anyone and the MCAs are being used by some cartels undermine his leadership.

“I have learnt that some cartels have now started fighting back after I sealed all corruption loopholes at City Hall. The few individuals who want to interfere with my leadership style have now approached some MCAs and started engaging them in ill-motives,” said Sonko.

Sonko said those who want to fight him using the MCAs will not succeed.

“I want to categorically state that they have no room of depravity under my watch and they cannot divide us,” he said.

On Tuesday, the MCA adjourned their normal business to discuss the conduct of Mbugua, who is a former Kamukunji MP.

They said Mbugua has been insulting, intimidating and threatening county employees and leaders.

However, just like Governor Sonko, Mbugua dismissed the claims as lies and a witch-hunt meant to malign him.

Among those who accused Mbugua is Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu who said Roysambu Ward Rep Peter Warutere was recently threatened by goons sent by Mbugua.