Sonko orders all buildings within CBD re-painted

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered that all buildings within Nairobi Central Business District be repainted as part of ongoing beautification of the capital city.

Sonko said that some buildings within Nairobi town are in a deteriorating state as they have not been repainted for a long time.

“All building should be repainted. Owners have a choice either to maintain their original colors or change them as they please,” said Sonko.

He said Nairobi is the hub of several multi-national companies and headquarters for several world organizations and therefore should look attractive.

At least several major roads within CBD and other areas have been repaired to required standards.

“Nairobi is a commercial hub. We should make sure that it is beautiful and clean,” said Sonko.

The new directive came effective February 1. The governor did not issue a deadline, but asked the Nairobi property owners to abide by it.

The directive comes barely a week after the governor launched the Nairobi beautification programme.

He said his government will plant flowers and grass along the roads and pavements in the Nairobi CBD and other areas in the county.