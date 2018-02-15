Sonko hosts EALA MPs, pledges to foster regional integration

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday hosted East African Legislative Assembly members in his office.

Sonko and the East African Legislators discussed various issues related to regional development.

The over 20 legislators, led by EALA chairperson for Agriculture and Tourism committee Mr Mathias Kasamba, thanked Governor Sonko for his continued support for regional development.

Kasamba said that Nairobi is the backbone of regional economy and a gateway to EAC.

He said Sonko is a visionary leader, who should be emulated.

“Governor, I wish all other regional leaders would be like you. These leaders should visit Nairobi more often for benchmarking because of its growth,” said Kasamba.

Sonko said he is committed in growing Nairobi’s economy because it is the commercial-hub and a centre of EAC regional welfare.

“We are in the process of putting a state-of-the-art garbage recycling plant in Dandora, whereby we will be in a position to generate our own electricity and create more job opportunities to our youths,” said Sonko.

At the same time, The EALA MPs applauded Kenyan for the launching of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) services.

The SGR line will ease transportation of cargo in East Africa once it is fully completed. The SGR line is expected to connect the EAC region.

Kasamba said that the SGR line will bring a lot of benefit in East Africa after its completion.

He commended Kenya for making Mombasa port as the only cargo handling facility which has really improved its systems.

“Mombasa port is doing very well in terms of cargo handling. We are optimistic that the SGR line will also bring growth to the region,” he said.

Rose Okulu, who is EALA committee member for regional cooperation, emphasized on good regional understanding and refuted claims that there’s row and infighting amongst the EAC leaders especially in transport system.

“We do not have any misunderstandings or push and pull especially in transport sector, either in major pipeline or railway transport. All these issues were discussed by EAC Head of States and they came into amicable solution,” said Okulo.

“We do not know why people are politicking on this issue.”