Senate committee slams unions but urges security for teachers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Senate Committee on Education on Monday castigated the two teachers’ unions over their call for non-local teachers to withdraw services from Northern Eastern after three teachers were killed in Wajir.

The three were killed by suspected Al Shabaab militants who raided Qarsa Primary School at dawn Friday while one teacher sustained serious injuries.

Committee Vice-Chairperson Margaret Kamar appealed to the government to investigate the matter and to beef up security to assure teachers of their security.

“The government should provide adequate security in insecure regions for our children to learn. We should be cautious on how we deal with insecurity in North Eastern.” She said as she termed the call by KUPPET and KNUT “very dangerous” because it will deny children their right to education.

She stated that the call for non-local teachers to leave will promote the enemy’s goal of sabotaging development in some parts of the country.

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji pleaded with teachers not to withdraw their services and called on the local residents to identify people who they suspect took part in the attack.

Senator Sam Ongeri, a former Education Minister says the government should learn from the past experiences in order to ensure learning is not disrupted.