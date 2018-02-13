Selection Panel invites applications for the post of DPP

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – The process of replacing Keriako Tobiko as the Director of Public Prosecutions following his resignation for the job of Cabinet Secretary, has commenced.

The Selection Panel President Kenyatta gazetted at the start of the month has invited qualified applicants to declare their interest.

In an advert published in the dailies, the chair of the Selection Panel Elizabeth Muli, has detailed the qualifications for the post which include cumulatively, 10 years’ distinguished experience in the legal profession.

“For appointment to this position, a candidate must be of a high moral character, integrity and impartiality; meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution and demonstrate a high degree of professional competence, communication skills, fairness, good temperament, good judgement in both legal and life experiences, and commitment to public and community service,” the advert reads.

Applicants are also required to obtain clearance from various government authorities including the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Those interested have until Tuesday, February 27 to apply with applications from women, persons with disability and minorities encouraged to apply.

The successful applicant can expect to earn Sh765,000 plus benefits, with a secured tenure of eight years.

The Selection Panel is composed of Kennedy Kihara representing the Office of the President, Maryann Njau representing the Office of the Attorney General, Lillian Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Public Service, Kagwiria Mbogori of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, Muli representing the Law Society of Kenya, Francis Atwoli representing the Central Organisation of Trade Unions and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission CEO Halakhe Waqo; all appointed in line with Section 8(1) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013.

The Panel is mandated to shortlist the applicants and after conducting interviews, forward three names, in order of merit, to the President for selection.

The President shall then forward the name of the selected candidate to the National Assembly for approval.