Security excuse hogwash, Mudavadi ‘misled’ into skipping Raila coronation: MP

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Members of Parliament affiliated to the Amani National Congress have accused a section of leaders for misleading Musalia Mudavadi into not attending the swearing-in of Raila Odinga.

Addressing members of the press on Thursday, ANC Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi said the “cartels” want Mudavadi to cut links with the National Super Alliance (NASA) and work with Jubilee.

“It is only fair that we make it public that in spite of ANC taking positions, they get informally reviewed by some individuals who enjoy the trust of our party leader. While am aware that our party leader has said they will issue a collective statement as NASA principals on exactly what happened on Tuesday, it would appear that there were forces around him that were personally not comfortable with the decision taken on the oath ceremony and their position was to scuttle our plans for that day,” said Osotsi.

Osotsi said Amani National Coalition (ANC) is still part of decision making in NASA and their leader’s stand should not be misquoted as the position of the party.

He ruled out security issue as the reason as to why their leader did not make it to the venue.

Kalonzo Musyoka had said that himself, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi were under house arrest that’s why they failed to show up at the oath ceremony.

“If one had security issues he would have called upon his Members of Parliament or even our youth to come and accompany him from his house to Uhuru Park so that’s not an excuse. Even if that is an excuse how did Raila Odinga and other leaders whose security had been withdrawn get to Uhuru Park?” posed Osotsi.

Osotsi accused Barack Muluka, Kibisu Kabatesi, being Mudavadi’s advisors, of being behind the decision by their leader not to show up to the much publicised oath ceremony.

However Mudavadi did not confirm whether they were under house arrest or not.

He insisted the principals are still united despite snubbing the NASA event.