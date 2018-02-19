School ordered to readmit student, minus 1,000 loaves

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19- Muhoho High School has re-admitted, without conditions, the student who allegedly stole a loaf of bread from the institution’s dining hall last week.

Kiambu County Director for Education Ali Abdikadir says he has directed the school administration to follow proper disciplinary measures against the student as laid down in the rules and regulations governing students in schools.

“The student will not have to pay outstanding fees or buy loaves of bread as claimed in the letter suspending the student,” he said.

He however says that the school could take appropriate action against the student for the indiscipline aside, “from counselling and guidance for the student to shun the wrong behaviour for his own good.”

According to the student’s suspension letter, he was supposed to buy a 1,000 loaves of bread.

The letter that went viral on social media attracted mixed reactions, with some condemning the school’s administration for the hefty punishment.