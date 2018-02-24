Ruto urges Bungoma leaders to unite and develop the region

Shares

, BUNGOMA, Kenya Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has challenged Bungoma County leaders to work together so as to spearhead development in the region.

Speaking on Saturday during a funds drive at Namwela Boys’ High School in Chwele, where he was accompanied by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Ruto urged the area leaders to focus on delivering on the Jubilee’s big four agenda saying time for politicking was over.

Ruto said that the national government was ready and willing to work with Bungoma county government for the sake of alleviating the lives of the locals.

“The people of Kenya voted for us and it is now our time to deliver on the promises we made. We are ready to work with everyone for the development of our country,” said Ruto.

On his part, Lusaka called on the area leaders to be united and focus on fulfilling the campaign promises they made to their constituents.

“As leaders we need to come together and support the Government of the day. When both National and County government work together the residents stand to benefit highly,” said Lusaka.

Ruto donated Sh2 million towards the development of Namwela Boys’ High School and pledged an additional Sh20 million from the Government. Lusaka contributed Sh300,000.

Lusaka and Ruto had earlier visited Sirisia Sub County Hospital where the later pledged Sh100 million from the government for the upgrade of the x-ray and theatre facilities in addition to the physical structures of the hospital.

“I have informed PS Health, Peter Tum to work with the Bungoma County CEC to fast track the disbursement and implementing framework,” said Ruto.

Ruto also toured the construction project of the Sirisia Teachers’ Training College which is at 80 percent completion.

“We have ordered for equipment worth Sh250 million which shall be used in this and five more TTCs in this county. This will ensure that students who finish high school are absorbed into these institutions where they shall be forged into formidable workforce for this country,” he said.

Other leaders present at the fundraiser include: MPs John Waluke (Sirisa), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Bungoma Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani among others.