Rogo’s widow handed 10-year jail term for 2016 attack

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 16 – Haniya Said, the widow of controversial Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo slain in 2012, has been handed a 10-year jail term by a Mombasa court.

Haniya was found guilty of aiding and facilitating a foiled attack on the city’s Central Police Station in 2016.

She was found to have communicated to three women linked to the incident, five days before the attack.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions convinced the court that Haniya had contacted one Tasnim Yakub, one of the women linked to the attack.

The other women were identified as Fatuma Omar and Tasnim Yakub.

The court also made a finding that police officers manning the police station acted in self-defense when they opened fire at the women after they hurled a petrol bomb at the police station and stabbed a police officer.

“The court has a duty to safeguard the lives of people including State officers. If police did not act in speed they could have been more deaths at the station,” ruled Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache.