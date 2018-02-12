Rights advocate Ndubi found disoriented near State House, claims drugged

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Human rights lawyer Harun Ndubi is on Monday morning expected in court after he was arrested on Sunday night for driving while drunk.

Police said Ndubi was arrested near Gate D of State House where his car was found stalled on Jakaya Kikwete Road.

His car was reportedly in the middle of the road and Ndubi was headed home when he was allegedly overwhelmed by whatever he had consumed and fell asleep.

When police arrived on the scene he told them he suspected he had been drugged.

The officers tried to administer a breathalyzer test by he declined before being taken to the Kileleshwa police station.

Other activists said he is being dragged to court because of his stand on human rights issues.