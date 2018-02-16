Rebel Nairobi Jubilee MCAs kicked out of committees

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 -Two Jubilee MCAs will be de whipped from their respective committees over claims of working with former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua to jeopardize Governor Mike Sonko’s operations.

They include MCA Maringo and Chairperson Transport committee Mark Ndung’u and Charles Thuo MCA Dandora and chairperson Trade committee.

Jubilee MCAs led by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, on Thursday, unanimously resolved to de-whip the two members for misconduct.

“As a disciplinary measure, we have decided to discharge them from their respective committees,” said Guyo.

The two have been accused by their colleagues of working with the opposition to undermine the Party leadership in the Assembly.

On Thursday, Majority Leader Abdi Guyo was shouted down by some three members, after he claimed on the floor that three members, including himself, were threatened after debating the motion of Simon Mbugua’s role in County affairs on Tuesday.

But he was interjected by Karen MCA David Mberia who said he was out of order for discussing a matter that was not in the order paper.

Mark Ndungu and Charles Thuo were also shouting down the Majority Leader despite belonging to the same party.

They also did not want the Majority Leader to discuss the conduct of EALA MP Simon Mbugua.

“We cannot tolerate indiscipline among ourselves,” stated Guyo.

The Assembly became chaotic after members of both NASA and Jubilee started shouting demanding for the names of the person who threatened them.

It took the intervention of Deputy Speaker Kamangu Munyu to cool the tempers which could have degenerated into a fist fight.

On Tuesday, the members of the County Assembly accused EALA MP Simon Mbugua of interfering with County affairs and threatening some members of the executive.

The MCAs wanted Governor Sonko to come out clear on the role of Simon Mbugua at City Hall.

According to the MCAs, Mbugua who was elected a member of the East African Legislative Assembly has been threatening them and staff at city hall, claiming that he is the Governors right hand man.

The MCAs claimed that Mbugua has hired goons to threaten anyone who questions his role and some of the initiatives being conducted by the county.

Majority Leader said it was important that the Governor tells the Assembly why Mbugua has powers to issue arbitrary and illegal directives in Nairobi.

However Simon Mbugua, the former Kamukunji Member of Parliament responded and said the allegations leveled against him by the members of County Assembly were untrue.

Mbugua said he is a friend to the Governor and that he has never meddled in the operations of the County.

The Governor, Mike Sonko, said Mbugua is his long term friend and he cannot him prevent him from visiting City Hall.