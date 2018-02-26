Rasanga validly re-elected Siaya Governor, court finds

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – The High Court in Siaya has dismissed the petition challenging the election of Governor Cornel Rasanga.

In her ruling, Justice Esther Maina upheld Rasanga’s election following a petition filed by his opponent Nicholas Gumbo who vied on an independent ticket during the August elections last year.

The court found that Gumbo failed to support his case with evidence.

Rasanga was declared winner of the hotly contested race on garnering 143,446 votes against Gumbo’s 87,467 votes.

It was Justice Maina’s finding that the election was conducted in accordance with the laid down electoral laws and the Constitution.