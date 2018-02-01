Raila stands by compatriots who abandoned him in the moment of truth

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga dismissed claims of a fall out in their coalition just two days after he took an oath at Uhuru Park which was given a wide berth by the coalition’s co principals.

Appearing together with Kalonzo Musyoka who was also supposed to be sworn-in as the Deputy People’s president, the NASA summit principals, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi, dismissed the alleged cracks as the fabrication of the media.

“We are here as NASA and the so called division in NASA in the media is an invention of the media,” Odinga said.

Odinga sought to diffuse the tension by pointing out that during his oath on Tuesday, he had told the public that the principals who were missing in the occasion would explain themselves.

Kalonzo who has been receiving heat, being called names on social media said his missing out was a tactical and strategic move agreed upon in Machakos by the coalition’s summit.

“Raila and agreed during Machakos’s people assembly and he told me, ‘we are aware of the political and personal risks associated with this. You are my deputy but I want to tell you that I will start this,” he said.

He further dismissed reports of the collapse of the alliance saying “we intend to see these matters to their logical conclusion,” adding that “the multitude, the crowds that thronged Uhuru Park was indeed unprecedented and if one wants to know the moods of Kenyans, it was evident at Uhuru Park”.

A visibly annoyed Odinga also condemned the switching off of three stations during his swearing-in and wondered where CS Fred Matiangi had gotten the powers to carry out the illegal act.

If the government is tired of the constitution, then they should say so that each of us goes our separate ways.

“The government is acting like they have suspended the constitution without going to Parliament to get permission. Where has Matiangi gotten these powers he is purporting to use?” he asked.

Earlier on Thursday in a press conference at Nation Centre, Henry Maina of Article 19 wondered why the government would insist on keeping NTV, KTN News and Citizen TV off-air while the country battles chronic levels of unemployment even as they market Kenya as a progressive business destination.

“How is Kenya going to turn around and invite more people to invest in this digital economy that we are creating when there is uncertainty that the rule of law will be followed?” he said.

“It has a big economic cost to the media houses and to the investors.”

High Court justice Chacha Mwita has since ordered Communication Authority to switch on the affected stations through a case filled by activist Okiya Omtatah.

Mwita also directed the respondents, the Communications Authority of Kenya, Interior Ministry and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi not to interfere with their transmissions till then.