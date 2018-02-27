Pursue terrorists who killed Wajir teachers ‘to gates of hell’ – Matiangi

Shares

, WAJIR, Kenya, Feb 27- “Pursue them until the gates of hell,” was the directive given by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi following a terrorist attack in Wajir last week.

Matiangi who was on a tour of Wajir Tuesday directed security officers to hunt down the killers in the February 16 Al Shabaab attack that left three teachers dead.

“We shall not have Kenyans fearing to work in some places because of insecurity, this won’t happen,” the CS said.

The teachers who were attacked were all non-locals.

Authorities are pursuing seven Al-Shabaab terrorists believed to have played a role in the attack.

One suspect is already in custody.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh said they will not relent until they weed out terror elements in the expansive county.

“They are our boys, we will get them,” he asserted.

The county borders war-torn Somalia, where Al-Shabaab terrorists operate from.

– Discipline Teachers –

Some of the area legislators however say some teachers were absconding duties following the terror attacks.

“These attacks only happened in one place. Why should teachers working 400 kilometres from the scene of attack abscond duties?” Wajir West MP Ahmed Kholosh said.

“We want the minster to walk the talk.”

All the county legislators attended the security meetings addressed by the Cabinet Secretary.