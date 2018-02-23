Public views sought on Ogeto’s nomination as Solicitor General

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – The National Assembly is seeking public views on the suitability of the nominee to the position of Solicitor General, Kennedy Ogeto.

In an advert placed in the local dailies, the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai stated that memoranda may be forwarded to his office before Thursday next week.

“Pursuant to Section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act 2011, the Committee now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations by written statement on oath (affidavit) that they may have on the suitability or otherwise of the said nominee for appointment to the position of Solicitor General,” he said.

“The representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly, hand delivered to the office of the Clerk, main Parliament building to be received on or before Thursday 1st March, 2018 at 5pm.”

Ogeto’s approval hearing by the National Assembly will be conducted next month to assess his suitability to serve in the post.

He was nominated to succeed Njee Muturi, who will now assume the position of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

The Solicitor General is the accounting officer at the State Law Office and Department of Justice.

Duties of the office holder include organising, co-coordinating and managing the administrative and sometimes legal functions, of the Office of the Attorney General.