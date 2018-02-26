Protestors block roads in Limuru demanding action against Ngilu

Shares

, LIMURU, Kenya, Feb 26 – Traffic along three major roads in Limuru stalled for close to four hours Monday as protestors demanded the arrest of Governor Charity Ngilu over the burning of a charcoal tuck in Kitui.

The demonstrators strategically picked Kamandura along the Great North Road which connects Limuru-Naivasha, Limuru-Mai Mahiu and Limuru-Ruaka routes.

The protestors were demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Governor Ngilu on alleged incitement, malicious damage to property and hate speech.

They blocked the roads and deflated tyres of more than 100 vehicles among them long distance trucks and Public Service Vehicles.

A stranded passenger Nancy Ashioya said the vehicles whose tyres were deflated hampered movement of traffic.

The protesters claimed no action had been taken against Governor Ngilu since a lorry ferrying charcoal from Kitui was burnt by her constituents more than a fortnight ago.

The protesters claimed that the lorry was burnt following direct orders from the governor.

The police seemed overwhelmed by the masses that turned up for the demonstration.

Limuru County Police Commander Andie Nyange said the situation was compounded by the fact that there were many innocent people stranded on the road who would be caught up in the confrontation between police and protestors.

“We cannot disperse the protestors using tear gas because so many innocent people will be caught up in the melee,” he said.

This is the third time the residents are holding demonstrations to demand action against Ngilu.

They have also written a memorandum to their governor on the same.

Effort by the area Governor Ferdinand Wairimu to calm and disperse them were fruitless as they insisted that they would only move if addressed by either President Uhuru Kenyatta or his deputy, William Ruto.

Separately, Ngilu was facing the NCIC over her alleged involvement in the arson case.

Two people have also been charged in connection with the incident.